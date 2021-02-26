Cooler, Scattered Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skies becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon. Seasonable high temps in the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
Saturday, scattered rain ending early. Becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 60s. Saturday night, showers with a few thunderstorms likely as lows drop to 50-degrees.
Sunday, showers ending early. Cloudy and mild as high temps remain in the lower 60s. Projected rainfall near 1-inch with (1-2) inches projected in western Kentucky. The threat for severe thunderstorms is unlikely.
