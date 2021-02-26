Company plans 2nd solar project in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Arevon Energy Management (AEM) and Tenaska say they are developing a second solar project in Gibson County.
They say the 280-megawatt (MW) Gibson Solar Project, near Princeton, is a roughly $250 million investment in the local economy.
This is the second solar project that AEM and Tenaska are developing in Gibson County.
The 200-MW Elliott Solar Project, near Francisco, was announced in 2020.
That project is a $170 million investment in Gibson County.
“Our team has felt welcome in Gibson County, and there is a lot of support from landowners – roughly 55 families across both projects” said Tiago Sabino Dias, president and CEO of AEM. “We appreciate the leadership that the county has provided in ensuring the community benefits from the Gibson and Elliott solar projects.”
The companies say the project would bring 266 full-time construction jobs for 16 months and 5 full-time jobs for 35 years.
They say other economic benefits include $50 million in property taxes.
The project is anticipated to start construction in 2022 and be operational in 2023.
In December, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) announced that it would purchase the power generated by the Gibson Solar Project.
The release on Tenaska’s website didn’t give an exact location for the new project, but neighbors in the area of E. 200 South have received letters from the company.
That’s on the far south side of town.
The letters offer compensation for homeowners in the area to be neighbors of the solar panels.
