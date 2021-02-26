Boonville Fire Department to unveil Safe Haven Baby Box

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville Fire Department will be unveiling a Safe Haven Baby Box at their station Friday.
Those boxes offer mothers in crisis a safe, anonymous place to surrender their baby if they feel they cannot keep it.
Boonville’s mayor tells us that box was donated to the department by the Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.
They’ll be holding a ceremony Friday morning to bless the new addition.
That’ll happen at 10:30.
We plan to have a crew there for that special moment.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.