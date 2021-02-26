Boil water advisory issued for some residents in Elberfeld

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - The Elberfeld Water Department is issuing a boil advisory for customers located on Julian Street, North 2nd Street, Kost Road, Beck Road, east and west Brown Street and North Street.
They say even though contamination is unlikely, customers are urged to bring all water for consumption purposes to a rolling boil for five minutes before use. This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
Customers with any questions are asked to call 812-983-4365.
