On alert for heavy rain and flooding this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State along and south of I-64 from 6 PM Saturday until midnight Sunday night.
A few scattered showers remain possible tonight, but those will likely clear early Saturday morning.
Most of the daytime hours on Saturday look dry, but rain will move in from the south-southwest Saturday evening, most likely after 7 PM, and continue through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Some heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but severe thunderstorms are not expected. Our main concern is flooding.
It looks like the rain will become lighter and more scattered Sunday afternoon before tapering off Sunday night.
In total, the northwestern half of the Tri-State will probably pick up around 1 inch of rain while the southeastern half of our region will likely get around 2 inches of rain from this system with isolated totals closer to 3 inches possible. Keep in mind, that rain is also falling on ground that is still wet from the melted snow.
Despite the clouds and the rain, a warm breeze from the south will keep our temperatures mild. Overnight, our temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60°. Saturday night, we could see near-record warm lows as our temperatures will only fall into the low 50s before climbing into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.
Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler as highs drop back into the low 50s, but we keep the 50s going throughout next week. There is a slight chance we could see some more rain Tuesday through Friday, but the models are inconsistent with the exact timing and location of that rain right now, so we can’t nail down any details yet.
