117 year old church building demo underway in Ireland, Ind.

IRELAND, Ind. (WFIE) - An old church building is being demolished in Ireland.
St. Mary’s Church was constructed in 1904.
The church was actually founded in 1890, but the property manager tells us they started out in a wood building.
Pictures and videos on their Facebook page show a new church building was dedicated back in June.
Thursday morning, the bells rang for the final time at the old building.
Brady Williams is speaking with leaders and parishioners. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.
