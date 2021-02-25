117 year old church building demo underway in Ireland, Ind.

117 year old church building demo underway in Ireland, Ind.
St. Mary's church demo in Ireland, Ind. (Source: Lechner's Excavating)
By Brady Williams and Jill Lyman | February 25, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:11 AM

IRELAND, Ind. (WFIE) - An old church building is being demolished in Ireland.

St. Mary’s Church was constructed in 1904.

The church was actually founded in 1890, but the property manager tells us they started out in a wood building.

Pictures and videos on their Facebook page show a new church building was dedicated back in June.

Thursday morning, the bells rang for the final time at the old building.

Brady Williams is speaking with leaders and parishioners. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.