Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is in place in downtown Evansville.
According to Evansville Water Sewer Utility, lane restrictions will be in effect on Sycamore Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 9th Street.
City officials say crews are looking into a sewer line that might be causing a dip to form on the road surface near the Civic Center.
A crew member will be lowered into the sewer to inspect the line.
Officials say these lane restrictions will be in place until possibly Friday.
