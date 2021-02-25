No deaths, all local Ind. counties but Vanderburgh show single digit COVID-19 case increase

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,109 new coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 659,127 confirmed cases and 12,065 total deaths.
The maps shows no new deaths in our local counties.
It shows 26 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, seven new case in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and two new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
To schedule and appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,173 cases, 377 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,885 cases, 111 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,389 cases, 146 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,730 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,601 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,010 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,166 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,274 cases, 32 deaths
