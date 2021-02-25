1 new COVID death in Daviess Co.; 55 new local cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and only 46 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 32 are in Daviess County, eight are in Ohio County, four are in Union County, and there is one new case in both Henderson and McLean counties.
Green River health officials say the new death was a resident of Daviess County.
The district has seen 19,931 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Of those cases, 17,545 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing nine new cases and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have recorded 3,828 total cases. Out of those cases, 3,472 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 229 active cases in the community.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,441 cases, 152 deaths, 8,319 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,723 cases, 54 deaths, 2,601 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,828 cases, 127 deaths, 3,472 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,333 cases, 48 deaths, 2,067 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,216 cases, 57 deaths, 3,652 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,141 cases, 17 deaths, 995 recovered
- McLean Co. - 819 cases, 26 deaths, 740 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,214 cases, 13 deaths, 1,090 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 767 cases, 15 deaths, 682 recovered
