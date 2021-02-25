Ky. colleges get $203 million for coronavirus help

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Several of Kentucky’s colleges and universities were have been given a total of $203,628,298 to support students and campus communities during the coronavirus crisis.
The federal funding was distributed by the U.S. Department of Education.
“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”
Last year, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act delivered more than $156 million to Kentucky’s colleges and universities.
Schools could transfer the emergency financial aid to students to help pay for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.
Below are the colleges and universities in Kentucky receiving funding. They include Brecia University, Henderson Community College, and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Alice Lloyd College
$1,309,966
American College of Barbering
$76,600
American National University
$335,944
Appalachian Beauty School
$35,066
Asbury Theological Seminary
$419,058
Asbury University
$1,736,565
Ashland Community and Technical College
$3,997,808
ATA College
$1,084,525
Barrett & Company School of Hair Design
$48,170
Beckfield College
$647,452
Bellarmine University
$3,570,531
Berea College
$5,326,942
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
$4,476,232
Brescia University
$1,196,232
Campbellsville University
$7,256,937
Centre College of Kentucky
$1,421,366
Eastern Kentucky University
$18,411,187
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
$6,335,828
Galen Health Institutes
$5,652,086
Georgetown College
$1,481,847
Henderson Community College
$1,807,184
Hopkinsville Community College
$3,556,627
Ideal Beauty Academy
$24,636
Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology
$41,995
Kentucky Christian University
$919,413
Kentucky Horseshoeing School
$24,175
Kentucky State University
$2,817,902
Kentucky Wesleyan College
$1,448,016
Lexington Healing Arts Academy
$68,733
Lexington Theological Seminary
$21,480
Lindsey Institute of Cosmetology
$38,613
Lindsey Wilson College
$4,250,842
Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary
$53,158
Medical Career and Technical College
$117,213
MedQuest College
$671,848
Midway University
$1,614,558
Morehead State University
$11,119,678
Murray State University
$10,236,265
Paul Mitchell The School ‐ Lexington
$172,777
Paul Mitchell The School ‐ Louisville
$151,035
PJ’s College of Cosmetology
$279,570
PJ’s College of Cosmetology
$51,177
Regina Webb Academy
$20,918
Somerset Community College
$7,072,505
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
$3,839,470
Spalding University
$1,902,707
Summit Salon Academy
$109,212
Thomas More University
$2,520,355
Transylvania University
$1,278,124
Tri‐State Barber College
$19,107
Union College
$1,956,695
University of Kentucky
$26,729,420
University of Louisville
$20,434,285
University of Pikeville
$2,756,839
University of the Cumberlands
$5,852,797
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
$6,080,214
Western Kentucky University
$18,748,413
