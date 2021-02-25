Ivy Tech announces new financial aid eligible CDL+ program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School leaders at Ivy Tech, along with Drive CO CDL Learning Center, announced they are launching a truck-driver training program.
They say the program is a semester-long that includes on-the-road driving training and academic instructions.
The program is also eligible for federal financial aid.
Classes are set to begin on Monday, March 22. The program will be offered in Evansville, Ferdinand and Tell City.
School officials say the CDL+ Program differs from existing driver-training programs in several significant ways. Students will exit the program with not only their commercial driver’s license but also additional driver training and 17 hours of academic credit.
“The fact that the program is also eligible for federal financial aid, is unusual as it is not the case for programs at commercial driving schools,” said Kyla Dowell, lead employer consultant for Evansville’s CCEC.
Ann Mills, program chair of Supply Chain Management, indicated another advantage is graduates can also move right into an associate degree pathway at Ivy Tech, enhancing their career options, if desired.
The program manager, Chris Canada, says the first two steps to qualify for the program include filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov and applying to be a student at Ivy Tech by going to www.ivytech.edu/applynow.
More information is available by talking with faculty advisory Ann Mills at 812-429-1451 or email amills57@ivytech.edu.
