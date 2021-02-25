ISP seeking recruits for 81st Recruit Academy

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy.
Those who are interested must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm.
ISP officials say applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
They say online the first 150 submitted applications will be accepted.
According to officials, if you’re selected to proceed in the selection process, you will then complete the written examination, physical abilities test and oral interview all in one day.
Testing will be held from Friday, March 12 to Sunday, March 14 at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Indiana.
They say each applicant must pass each phase of the selection process to continue to the next phase.
Here are the basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 2, 2021)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
- Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
