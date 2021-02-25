Illinois expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to those with serious medical conditions

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Thursday, Governor Pritzker announced an expansion on vaccine eligibility to those with serious medical conditions like heart disease and cancer.
State officials say with significantly increased supply on the way from the federal government and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine poised for approval, the Pritzker administration launched Phase 1B+ and has asked all local health departments and providers to begin vaccinating this medically vulnerable population as soon as possible.
Officials say the expansion includes residents 16 and older with disabilities or underlying conditions who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
At the same time, the governor’s office says the state has made substantial progress toward vaccinating healthcare workers, seniors in long-term care facilities and others who are already eligible for the vaccine.
State leaders say Illinois also vaccinated a record 130,000 people on Wednesday, including records for both first and second doses.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines, the expanded list of eligible conditions will include cancer, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, heart conditions, immunosuppressed states from a solid organ transplant, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary diseases, and sickle cell disease.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Illinois health officials reported a total of 1,884 new cases and 32 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total in the state to 1,181,226 confirmed positive cases and 20,406 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are eight new cases in our Illinois counties.
Of those new cases, four are in Wayne County, two are in White County and there’s one new case in both Wabash and Edwards counties.
The map showed no new deaths in our Illinois area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,667 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,601 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,298 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths
