Hundreds of Owensboro Health patients have received antibody treatment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Hundreds of patients have received monoclonal antibody treatment from Owensboro Health.
The health system says its antibody treatment numbers are staggering and the therapy can prevent serious symptoms or hospitalizations.
“I almost had to have the tube down my throat because the oxygen was so low,” Skylar Phillips, an Owensboro Health patient who received the antibody treatment said.
Back in May, Phillips was in the hospital fighting COVID-19. An oxygen tube was her lifeline.
“I was a little sketched out at first, but I was like I’m going to give it a try,” Phillips said.
The 22-year-old fighting for her life needed a cure fast. Doctors suggested the monoclonal antibody treatment.
“There are a lot of antidotes from people who have felt magically better after this,” Dr. Michael Kelley with Owensboro Health said.
Phillips became one of the roughly 700 Owensboro Health patients to receive the treatment.
“It was like instant,” Phillips said. “Right after I got them, they started working.”
According to doctors, monoclonal antibodies are drugs given to people in the early stages of having COVID-19 to prevent serious symptoms or hospitalizations.
“The numbers actually prove that people that get this compared to people that don’t in the studies, and what we’ve seen here that less people are getting hospitalized,” Dr. Kelley said.
Doctors say they encourage antibody treatment patients to get vaccinated.
“Ideally, I’d like people to get vaccinated, have a reaction, have their own bodies antibodies, and those memory cells that help with infection, continue on,” Dr. Kelley said. “These monoclonals are only going to last for a certain time.”
Even with the vaccine out, doctors say they believe antibodies will continue playing a role in treating COVID-19 since there are limited ways to treat the virus.
