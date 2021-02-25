Friday showers, on alert for thunder and heavy rain over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine broke through on Thursday and nudged temps into the lower 50s across the Tri-State. Friday will start out clear with a low of 32. Clouds and showers will move in during the afternoon and evening as temps rise into the upper 40s. South winds will keep rain and milder air flowing in over the weekend. A rainy start early Saturday will give way to partly sunny skies by the afternoon with a mild high of 62. The next round of showers--and a few thunderstorms--will arrive early Sunday and taper off by Sunday evening. Heavy rainfall possible over Western Kentucky. Sunday’s high will peak in the mid 60s. Dry and seasonable weather to start March.