Feit scores career-high as Aces fall at Indiana State

A high-scoring contest started as such early as the two sides ran-up the score in the opening quarter. The two sides combined for 47 points in the first as the Sycamores took a narrow one-point lead. The middle quarters proved key for Indiana State as the Sycamores gained control of the game. Indiana State out-scored the Aces, 38-24, in the second and third quarters as the Aces shot just 8-30 (26.7%) from the field during the stretch and the Sycamores hit 11 shots and got to the line 13 times. Late in the contest, Evansville mounted a run, cutting what was a 23-point deficit down as low as 12, but Indiana State pushed its lead back to 16 to close out the 85-69 win.