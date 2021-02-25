Feit scores career-high as Aces fall at Indiana State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Evansville sophomore Abby Feit scored a career-high 29 points as the Aces dropped a road contest at Indiana State, 85-69, on Wednesday evening at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind.
Feit scored 14 in the opening half and added 15 in the second 20 minutes for her career-high outing and paired it with 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Joining Feit in double-digits was junior Anna Newman, who tallied 13 points, while adding six boards and four assists. Leading the Sycamores was Adrian Folks with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
A high-scoring contest started as such early as the two sides ran-up the score in the opening quarter. The two sides combined for 47 points in the first as the Sycamores took a narrow one-point lead. The middle quarters proved key for Indiana State as the Sycamores gained control of the game. Indiana State out-scored the Aces, 38-24, in the second and third quarters as the Aces shot just 8-30 (26.7%) from the field during the stretch and the Sycamores hit 11 shots and got to the line 13 times. Late in the contest, Evansville mounted a run, cutting what was a 23-point deficit down as low as 12, but Indiana State pushed its lead back to 16 to close out the 85-69 win.
Both teams limited turnovers on the night with Evansville committing just eight turnovers, its fewest turnovers since recording five at Bradley on Feb. 10, 2019, while the Sycamores turned the ball over just seven times.
The Aces face a quick turnaround with a trip to face UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa ahead for the on Saturday and Sunday.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.