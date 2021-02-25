Evansville teachers wear black to send message to state lawmakers

”We’re trying to reach the state legislators, but I think we do that in a lot of different ways, but they - I think many of them take a blind eye to us,” Rust said. “We are fortunate here in southwest Indiana that we have some supportive legislators who are Republican and who are Democrat, but we still have some that aren’t huge supports, so we’re wanting them to hear us. But I think even more so, we want the community to be aware of what is going on.”