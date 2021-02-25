Evansville teachers wear black to send message to state lawmakers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local teachers made their voices heard on Wednesday, not by what they said, but what they wore.
Wednesday was #Blackout4Ed.
Evansville Teachers Association President Michael Rust says it’s a grassroots movement for Indiana teachers to take a stance.
Rust says teachers are not being heard about key issues, including a lack of prioritizing teachers for vaccines, lack of pay, and most recently House Bill 1005, among others.
”We’re trying to reach the state legislators, but I think we do that in a lot of different ways, but they - I think many of them take a blind eye to us,” Rust said. “We are fortunate here in southwest Indiana that we have some supportive legislators who are Republican and who are Democrat, but we still have some that aren’t huge supports, so we’re wanting them to hear us. But I think even more so, we want the community to be aware of what is going on.”
In addition to state leaders, Rust says he hopes people in the community also take notice of the issues facing teachers.
