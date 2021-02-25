Evansville officials establishing COVID-19 testing site prior to OVC Tournament

“I feel really good about the measures that are in place,” Evansville Sports Corporation Executive Director Eric Marvin said. “The teams that are visiting are all going to be tested before they travel here, as well as tested daily when they arrive here in Evansville. They’re going to be very isolated this year. They aren’t going to be out in the community like they have necessarily in past years. Certainly, we’re hopeful that we don’t have any issues, but I feel like we’re well-prepared to be able to deal with any circumstances that arise.”