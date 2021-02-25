Evansville officials establishing COVID-19 testing site prior to OVC Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is next week and preparations are underway.
The games will move forward as scheduled, but there won’t be any of the typical gameday atmosphere that fans are used to seeing. This means no large crowds, pre-tournament festivities, or street tents and vendors will be allowed at this year’s event.
OVC and Evansville Sports Corporation officials are being cautious due to COVID-19, setting up a testing site at the Old National Events Plaza for tournament officials, teams and workers.
“I feel really good about the measures that are in place,” Evansville Sports Corporation Executive Director Eric Marvin said. “The teams that are visiting are all going to be tested before they travel here, as well as tested daily when they arrive here in Evansville. They’re going to be very isolated this year. They aren’t going to be out in the community like they have necessarily in past years. Certainly, we’re hopeful that we don’t have any issues, but I feel like we’re well-prepared to be able to deal with any circumstances that arise.”
The OVC Tournament will be held from March 3-6 at the Ford Center.
