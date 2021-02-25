EPD plans to undergo implicit bias training for officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Evansville Police Department are set to go through implicit bias and procedural justice training next month.
EPD Chief Billy Bolin tells 14 News the goals are to help officers better understand implicit bias, as well as examine it through the lens of voice, neutrality and respect.
“Every year as part of our yearly in-service training that we do, we do some type of diversity training,” Chief Bolin said. “With everything that went on last year, we felt like we needed to do a little bit more, a little longer class. All of us were taught something by a parent, teacher, somebody, that maybe isn’t accurate. There’s different things that we need to look at, and I’m just hoping the officers will be open-minded to that.”
The training will be held at the campus of the University of Southern Indiana on March 10 and March 11.
