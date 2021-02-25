EPD: Officers find 2 asleep in galaxy-painted Corvette with engine running

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Evansville Police Department arrested two people after they say both were found asleep in a Corvette with the engine running.
Around 4 Thursday morning, officers say someone called 911 to report a Corvette being driven recklessly, speeding and swerving down Morgan Avenue.
The caller described the car as “looking like a galaxy.”
Officials say officers found the car with the attention-grabbing paint job stopped for a light at Boeke and Morgan Avenue.
Officers say they found the driver and his passenger asleep with the engine running.
After further investigation, police say they found a loaded gun, illegal narcotics and pills.
The two were then taken and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
