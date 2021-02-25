EPD: Officers find 2 asleep in galaxy-painted Corvette with engine running

By 14 News Staff | February 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 7:55 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Evansville Police Department arrested two people after they say both were found asleep in a Corvette with the engine running.

Around 4 Thursday morning, officers say someone called 911 to report a Corvette being driven recklessly, speeding and swerving down Morgan Avenue.

The caller described the car as “looking like a galaxy.”

Officials say officers found the car with the attention-grabbing paint job stopped for a light at Boeke and Morgan Avenue.

Officers say they found the driver and his passenger asleep with the engine running.

After further investigation, police say they found a loaded gun, illegal narcotics and pills.

The two were then taken and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

