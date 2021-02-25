Brighter but Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the warmest day of the year as temps reached 65-degrees on Wednesday. Mostly sunny and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 30s. Friday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon. Seasonable temps in the upper 40s with a north breeze.
Saturday, occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms…mainly during predawn hours. Skies becoming partly sunny as temps surge to 60-degrees. Sunday, occasional morning showers with a few thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the upper 50s to 60-degrees. The threat for severe thunderstorms will set-up south of the area.
