Brighter but Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the warmest day of the year as temps reached 65-degrees on Wednesday. Mostly sunny and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 30s. Friday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon. Seasonable temps in the upper 40s with a north breeze.