Warmest Temps Since December

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning lows hovered above freezing for the third consecutive day. Temps have remained above freezing for 72-hours...melting the bulk of the snow. Skies becoming mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles…mainly during the morning. Southwesterly winds will keep temps well above normal in the upper 50s.
Thursday, mostly sunny and cooler as high temps drop into the mid-40s. Thursday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 30s. Friday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain during the afternoon. Seasonable temps in the upper 40s with a north breeze.
