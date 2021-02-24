6 new local COVID-19 cases in Ill. area, no new deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported a total of 2,022 new cases and 44 new deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 1,179,342 confirmed positive cases and 20,374 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are six new cases in our Illinois counties.
Of those new cases, four are in White County and there’s one new case in both Wayne and Wabash counties.
The map showed no new deaths in our Illinois area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,663 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,599 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,297 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 522 cases, 10 deaths
