1 new COVID-19 death in Daviess Co.; 73 new local cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death and 62 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 43 are in Daviess County, eight are in Ohio County, six are in Henderson County, two are in Hancock County and there is one new case in each McLean, Webster and Union counties.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 death was a resident of Daviess County.
The district has seen a total of 19,885 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those cases, officials say 17,474 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 11 new cases and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 3,819 total confirmed cases. Of those recorded cases, 3,411 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 281 active cases in the community.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,409 cases, 151 deaths, 8,289 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,714 cases, 54 deaths, 2,581 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,819 cases, 127 deaths, 3,411 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,325 cases, 48 deaths, 2,061 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,215 cases, 57 deaths, 3,631 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,141 cases, 17 deaths, 991 recovered
- McLean Co. - 818 cases, 26 deaths, 736 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,210 cases, 13 deaths, 1,088 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 767 cases, 15 deaths, 678 recovered
