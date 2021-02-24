ISP: S.C. man arrested in Gibson Co. after failing to pull over

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A South Carolina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after troopers say he failed to pull over.
Indiana State Police say troopers saw a car swerving on US 41 in Gibson County near CR 725 North around 2 a.m.
Troopers tried to pull the driver over, but they say he continued driving south at approximately 60 mph.
Princeton Police deployed stop sticks on US 41 just south of SR 64.
They say the driver slowed down as he approached and moved onto the shoulder to try and miss the stop sticks, but they were too close to the guardrail, which caused the driver to stop.
Authorities say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Eric Briggs of Enoree, South Carolina, put his hands out the window, but didn’t obey commands given by law enforcement officers.
After a brief struggle, Briggs was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.
After further investigation, troopers say they found that Briggs had three outstanding warrants out of Vanderburgh County.
