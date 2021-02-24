Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Warrick Co.; several counties now in blue

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,019 new coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 658,043 confirmed cases and 12,039 total deaths.
The two score metrics show Gibson, Pike, Dubois, and Perry Counties are now all in blue, meaning case and positivity rates are low.
The advisory level shows nearly all our counties in yellow.
The maps one new death in Warrick County.
It shows 33 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, nine new case in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and zero new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
To schedule and appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Governor Holcomb and state health leaders will give a briefing Wednesday.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,148 cases, 377 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,876 cases, 111 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,380 cases, 146 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,726 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,600 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,005 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,161 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,272 cases, 32 deaths
