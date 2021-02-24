Greenville Fire Department looking for new volunteer firefighters

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department is accepting applications for volunteer firefighters.
Officials say they’re looking for more assistance due to an increase in calls.
They say they’re also looking for new members for their junior firefighter program.
They say that program gives training and knowledge in fire service as well as everyday life skills.
If you’re interested, they say give them a call or stop by the station for more details.
