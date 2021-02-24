Evansville private schools show support for House Bill 1005

“Catholic schools in the Diocese of Evansville support HB 1005, which is designed to expand educational options for all Hoosiers. It further empowers parents to find the best educational opportunity that fits the needs of their students. The Choice Scholarship Program in Indiana was passed in 2011 and, since then, has enabled about 240,000 students in Indiana to attend the school of their choice. For 10 years, Hoosier families have been given the privilege of choosing the education system that best fits their child’s needs.”