Evansville private schools show support for House Bill 1005

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Private schools in the Evansville area have issued statements backing Indiana House Bill 1005.
The bill, if passed, would provide $100 million in grants to families to help pay for private school tuition.
Evansville Christian School issued the following statement:
“Evansville Christian School believes that private education benefits every community. When access to educational options is at its greatest, our region can truly thrive. All educational organizations play a critical role in moving our region forward, positively. House Bill 1005 will give parents and families greater ownership over their chosen educational opportunities. And educational ownership is a net gain for us all.”
Daryl Hagan, the superintendent of schools under the Catholic Diocese of Evansville stated:
“Catholic schools in the Diocese of Evansville support HB 1005, which is designed to expand educational options for all Hoosiers. It further empowers parents to find the best educational opportunity that fits the needs of their students. The Choice Scholarship Program in Indiana was passed in 2011 and, since then, has enabled about 240,000 students in Indiana to attend the school of their choice. For 10 years, Hoosier families have been given the privilege of choosing the education system that best fits their child’s needs.”
The bill has been opposed by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
Members of the board of education said that House Bill 1005 would drain funds that could be better used to improve public schools.
Neither Evansville Christian School nor the Catholic Diocese of Evansville was available for interview to discuss those claims, but Robbie Godeke, whose grandson attends Evansville Christian School, countered by saying that public schools receive enough funding.
“I think we pour a lot of money into things in public schools that don’t necessarily trickle down to the benefit of the children,” Godeke said. “I think they could do better with the money that they have now.”
As of Tuesday, House Bill 1005 was pending in the state senate.
