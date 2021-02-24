Driver in custody after chase, grass underneath truck ignites into flames

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a man has been arrested after a chase that ended on I-64 near the Poseyville exit.
They say the chase started on Highway 41 when they tried to pull over the driver of a pick up truck for going nearly 100 mph.
Troopers say stop sticks were used on Highway 41 and Warrenton Road, then again at the 15 mile marker on I-64.
They say the grass underneath the truck caught fire after hitting the two sets of stop sticks and the driver was arrested. Crews were able to put the flames out with fire extinguishers.
Troopers say the chase reached 100 mph.
Joshua Reese, 39, of Wadesville was arrested.
He’s charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
