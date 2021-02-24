Juniors moved to E-learning day after fire at Central High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms fire crews were called to a working fire at Central High School in the auditorium.
Officials say some drapery in the auditorium caught fire. We are told only the janitorial staff was inside the school when the fire started.
Crews reported an active fire when they got to the scene, but it was put out just a few minutes later.
Officials say firefighters are currently dealing with smoke issues. We are told no one was hurt from the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.
EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg released the following statement regarding the fire.
“This evening Central High School experienced a small fire in the stage area of the auditorium. Thankfully the fire was quickly extinguished and appears to have caused very minimal damage. Due to this, clean up crews will be working in the building tomorrow. All juniors will now join the freshman, sophomores and seniors who were already scheduled to use an E-Learning day tomorrow due to ISTEP testing. E-Learning for all students will follow the normal school day schedule, so please follow your regular class schedule tomorrow. No one will be permitted to enter the school, so teachers will need to conduct their virtual teaching from their home. This plan for Wednesday only applies to Central High School.”
