Juniors moved to E-learning day after fire at Central High School

“This evening Central High School experienced a small fire in the stage area of the auditorium. Thankfully the fire was quickly extinguished and appears to have caused very minimal damage. Due to this, clean up crews will be working in the building tomorrow. All juniors will now join the freshman, sophomores and seniors who were already scheduled to use an E-Learning day tomorrow due to ISTEP testing. E-Learning for all students will follow the normal school day schedule, so please follow your regular class schedule tomorrow. No one will be permitted to enter the school, so teachers will need to conduct their virtual teaching from their home. This plan for Wednesday only applies to Central High School.”