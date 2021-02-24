Cooler Thursday and Friday, on Alert for possible heavy rainfall over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps briefly topped at 64 on Wednesday, our warmest day of the year so far. A cold front kicked up clouds and a few showers, and will usher in chilly air Wednesday night and Thursday. Lows on Thursday morning should settle near freezing, and the afternoon high will top out near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with a low of 31 and a high of 52. A series of weather makers will pass south of the Tri-State over the weekend. Rain likely on Saturday and Sunday. We are on alert for heavy rainfall, mainly south of the Ohio River. Localized flooding would be the main threat. Temps will warm to near 60 over the weekend, and some thunder is possible Saturday night and Sunday.