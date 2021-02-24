City of Henderson issues warning about pothole season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a couple of weeks of rough weather and extra wear and tear on the roadways, it’s suddenly pothole season.
For those who want to report a pothole on a city street, people can do so on the city’s website. An official pothole complaint form can be accessed at the top of the home page.
When someone fills the form out, it will automatically notify the location of the pothole to supervisors at Henderson Public Works.
People can also call to make their report at 270-831-1224.
To report potholes on state-maintained roads/highways, the number that people can call is 270-826-4145.
Some major ones are included in the following:
- U.S. 41.
- U.S. 60/Green Street.
- Second Street/Kentucky 351 from Green Street to the City limits.
- Clay Street/Airline Road/Kentucky 812 east from Atkinson Street.
- Kentucky 136/Madison Street east from Atkinson Street.
