Big River Electric Corp. presents purchase proposal for HMP&L

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Big River Electric Corporation is once again in front of city leaders with a purchase proposal for Henderson Municipal Power & Light including $90 million for its assets.
This is the third offer from the company. While Big Rivers argues selling HMP&L makes sense, others say that’s not true.
Key areas include how this benefits the city of Henderson and its rate payers. In the proposal, Big Rivers plans to implement an immediate rate freeze and will not increase rates for at least 5 years.
Big Rivers is offering to reimburse the city up to $50,000 for the cost of an independent third party to perform an economic evaluation of this offer, and the city gets to pick who.
Bob Berry, with Big Rivers, also says he will guarantee similar employment opportunities for all existing HMP&L employees. 14 News asked Berry how he felt walking away from the meeting.
”I don’t know. We’ll just have to wait and see how they respond,” said Berry. “This is our third offer. The economics have been the same on all three offers. So far for the first two, they haven’t even done an economic evaluation to determine if it’s a good deal or not. So we’re hoping the third time is a charm.”
An HMP&L leader also gave a presentation following Berry’s. He says he does not support this proposal.
The Mayor says he and elected leaders will consider it and get back in a reasonable amount of time.
