Webster Co. Schools returning to in person classes
By Jill Lyman | February 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 3:50 PM

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Schools are returning to in person learning four days a week.

Officials say the school board approved the plan.

K-3rd will start March 1, 4th-8th will start March 8, and 9th-12th will return March 15.

Parents of high school students have until March 10 to fill out a “change of placement” form.

The options are to move to in-person learning from a remote or virtual placement or from in-person learning to remote learning.

