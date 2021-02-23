USI to hold the Spring 2021 commencement in-person with limited capacity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony.
Officials say the ceremonies will take place from May 7 through May 9. Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to limit capacity, the University plans to host eight ceremonies instead of the traditional five.
The additional ceremonies will reduce the number of graduates per ceremony to allow for adequate physical distancing.
Tickets will be required for guests, and each graduate will be allowed two guests.
“Safety has guided our thinking since the beginning of the pandemic. As the number of COVID positive cases have been precipitously dropping in our community and vaccinations are being made available to more citizens, we are cautiously optimistic about holding in-person Spring 2021 Commencement Exercises,” said Ronald S. Rochon, USI President.
“Celebrating our graduates’ achievements with our entire community is always the best part of the academic year. We know that restricting the number of guests will be difficult for graduates, friends and families, but we will offer a live stream of the ceremonies for additional virtual participation. Drastically reducing density is our best option. Due to COVID conditions, we were forced to host an entirely virtual celebration last December. We will continue to consult with health officials as we approach May.”
The in-person ceremonies are planned for the following dates and times:
Graduate Studies Ceremonies (masters and doctoral candidates)
· Friday, May 7 – two ceremonies, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Graduates should save the date and will be notified which ceremony to attend after registration.)
Undergraduate Ceremonies
· Saturday, May 8 – three ceremonies
o Romain College of Business, 9 a.m.
o College of Liberal Arts, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Graduates should save the date and will be notified which ceremony to attend after registration.)
o Sunday, May 9 – three ceremonies
o Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, 9 a.m.
o College of Nursing and Health Professions, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Graduates should save the date and will be notified which ceremony to attend after registration.)
