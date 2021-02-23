Tell City gets $954K for new sidewalks

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City’s Mayor says they have been awarded $954,331.26 from the Indiana Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.
He says the money will be used to develop and install new sidewalks from the Eastside of SR66 from Washington Street to William Tell Blvd.
Mayor Cail says, last year, Dixie Stilwell shared with her concerns for safety when walking to her work at McDonalds.
The mayor says it was her story that helped the city plead their case for the need for the sidewalk project with INDOT.
He says more information about the project will be released as they move forward.
