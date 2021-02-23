State cancels Owensboro pharmacy’s vaccine order

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Family Pharmacy tells 14 News they were set to administer COVID-19 vaccines, but the state canceled their order.
Dr. Jesica Mills works at Owensboro Family Pharmacy. The pharmacy was approved by the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“I’m super excited. We start telling people, ‘hey we’ve got our order placed,” said Mills.
The state sent the pharmacy an email saying their order had been canceled.
Dr. Mills was told Kentucky wanted to use “targeted providers to reach targeted populations.”
Last week, the Owensboro Fredcica St. Kroger was named a vaccination clinic. It’s about a mile away from the Owensboro Family Pharmacy.
“I’m not sure what the targeted population is and how their population is drastically different than mine. Because we service the same exact patients, we give transfers, and we work with each other every single day,” explained Mills. “So it doesn’t make a lot of sense. The reasoning that they’re doing that unless there’s something that’s going on with different corporations and who the state of Kentucky has made these deals with.”
We reached out to the state, but have yet to hear back.
“I think we can do a little bit better. And we have resources locally,” said Johnson.
State Representative, D.J. Johnson, is pushing for local pharmacies to vaccinate patients.
“I think they are the perfect place for us to be going to as quickly as possible to get those vaccines out to the people,” said Johnson.
In an email exchange between a state spokesperson and Mills, it was explained why local pharmacies are not getting vaccines.
“As far as what we know, what she did say was basically that they weren’t trusting independent pharmacies in the state of Kentucky to be able to follow the guidelines in which phase we were in and who would be a good candidate and qualify for the vaccine,” said Mills.
Dr. Mills adds the spokesperson assured her that by the end of phase 2, independent pharmacies will be able to give the vaccine.
“We’re here, we’re ready, let me do my job. Let me practice,” shared Mills.
Many of you may have been trying to book vaccination appointments at the Owensboro and Madisonville Kroger clinics.
If you’re wondering why you can’t yet, that’s because Kroger officials say scheduling won’t open until 24 hours after they’ve received the vaccine. We’re told the site should open sometime this week.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.