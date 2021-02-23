No students on board in Dubois Co. school bus crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Dubois County were called to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.
It happened on County Road 400 South, East of Pine Ridge Road.
Deputies say the bus did not have any students on board.
They say the bus driver noticed a pickup truck crossing the center line and moved over, but the truck still hit the bus head on.
The driver of the truck had a head injury and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Deputies say he was then flown to an Evansville hospital.
They aren’t sure what caused the truck driver to cross the center line, but they don’t believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.
