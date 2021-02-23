1 new COVID-19 death in Green River District; 39 new local cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 31 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 18 are in Daviess County, seven are in Henderson County, five are in Ohio County and there’s one new case in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the new death was a resident of Ohio County.
The district has seen a total of 19,823 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those cases, 17,402 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing eight new cases with no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,808 total cases with 3,311 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 370 active cases in the community.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,366 cases, 150 deaths, 8,242 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,711 cases, 54 deaths, 2,581 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,808 cases, 127 deaths, 3,311 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,317 cases, 48 deaths, 2,056 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,209 cases, 57 deaths, 3,622 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,140 cases, 17 deaths, 988 recovered
- McLean Co. - 817 cases, 26 deaths, 734 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,209 cases, 13 deaths, 1,086 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 765 cases, 15 deaths, 674 recovered
