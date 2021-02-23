1 new COVID case reported in Wabash Co.; no new local deaths in Ill.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported a total of 1,665 new cases and 27 new deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 1,177,320 confirmed positive cases and 20,330 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are no new deaths in our Illinois counties.
The map also shows one new case in Wabash County.
The Wayne County Health Department reported Monday that they are out of vaccines.
The health department points to last week’s weather as the reason shipments have been delayed, meaning they have none in-house.
Those set to get their second dose of the vaccine last week or this week will be contacted to reschedule.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,662 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,595 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,296 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 522 cases, 10 deaths
