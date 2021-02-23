Mt. Vernon Redevelopment Commission increases business grants

Mt. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mt. Vernon Redevelopment Commission is increasing the amount it’s offering to downtown businesses.
Typically, the RDC offers $5,000 as part of the Downtown Facade program, but due to the struggles of the pandemic, the amount has been raised to $7,500 per business.
Officials tell us businesses taking advantage of this money helps to attract visitors to the downtown area.
The Commission will be taking applications for grant funds until April 15. Those applications are available at City Hall.
