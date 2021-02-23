Milder temps continue, new Alert Day Sunday for possible thunder and heavy rainfall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and south winds helped temperatures surge to near 60-degrees over much of the Tri-State on Tuesday. These are the warmest temps felt since early December. Clouds will move into the area late Tuesday night and early Wednesday ahead of a cold front. A few scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning, with partly sunny skies through the afternoon and another high near 60. The cold front will restore chilly conditions Thursday with morning lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine and a slow warming into the 50s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.