Man dies in Madisonville house fire
By 14 News Staff | February 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 5:25 AM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a man was found dead after an overnight house fire in Madisonville.

According to a police report, Hopkins County Central Dispatch got a call of a house fire on East McLaughlin Street around 9 Monday night.

The report says the Madisonville Fire Department was able to get the fire under control but found a victim inside the home.

They say the victim was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

According to the coroner, the victim was 67-year-old John Porter.

Officials did not say the cause of the fire.

