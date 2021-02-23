Madisonville woman accused of trafficking ‘large amounts’ of meth

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say they, along with other agencies, have been investigating a drug trafficking operation.
They say it involves large quantities of meth being imported into Western Kentucky.
Detectives say several sources claim 37-year-old Jamie Oakley, and other suspects, have been trafficking the drugs.
They say a search warrant was issued Monday at Oakley’s Allison Avenue apartment and some meth, cash, and other items used to sell drugs were found.
Oakley was arrested and is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
