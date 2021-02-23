Local McDonald’s owners donate more than 32K McRibs to Tri-State Food Bank

“The generosity of these local McDonald’s owners will feed so many across the Tri-State,” said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director for Tri-State Food Bank. “Meats and proteins are always in high demand, but these types of donations are especially impactful now with the increase in the number of individuals seeking emergency food assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation will be distributed to thousands of families facing hardship across our 33-county service area.”