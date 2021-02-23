Local McDonald’s owners donate more than 32K McRibs to Tri-State Food Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 19 local McDonald’s owners and operators came together Tuesday morning to donate more than 32,000 McRib patties, along with buns and sauce, to the Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville.
The Tri-State Food Bank serves 33 counties in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
“The generosity of these local McDonald’s owners will feed so many across the Tri-State,” said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director for Tri-State Food Bank. “Meats and proteins are always in high demand, but these types of donations are especially impactful now with the increase in the number of individuals seeking emergency food assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation will be distributed to thousands of families facing hardship across our 33-county service area.”
Tri-State Food Bank partners with more than 250 hunger relief programs aimed at reducing food insecurity throughout their service area.
