Hoosiers 60 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.
State health officials say this expansion will make the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers.
They say additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
According to state leaders, vaccine appointments for this new age group will be available over the next four to six weeks to align with the state receiving its expected weekly vaccine allocation.
Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties. Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. State health officials say nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,086 cases, 375 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,862 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,362 cases, 144 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,721 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,594 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,997 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,158 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,271 cases, 32 deaths
