Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
By Bethany Miller | February 22, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:46 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 7 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Gavin Schippert - Reitz
    • 25 points, 7 rebounds in Saturday’s win vs Harrison
    • Panthers will play Castle Tuesday night for the SIAC Title
  • Landen Folz - Mater Dei
    • 25 points, 2 rebounds in Saturday’s win vs Bosse
  • Bob Nunge - Castle
    • 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists
    • Win vs Memorial extended the Knights’ win streak to 5 games
    • Castle will play Reitz Tuesday night for the SIAC Title
  • Jack Ahlbrand - Jasper
    • 9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in Friday’s loss to Jeffersonville

Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Thursday on 14 News at 10.

