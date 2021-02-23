Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 7 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Gavin Schippert - Reitz
- 25 points, 7 rebounds in Saturday’s win vs Harrison
- Panthers will play Castle Tuesday night for the SIAC Title
- Landen Folz - Mater Dei
- 25 points, 2 rebounds in Saturday’s win vs Bosse
- Bob Nunge - Castle
- 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists
- Win vs Memorial extended the Knights’ win streak to 5 games
- Castle will play Reitz Tuesday night for the SIAC Title
- Jack Ahlbrand - Jasper
- 9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in Friday’s loss to Jeffersonville
Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Thursday on 14 News at 10.
