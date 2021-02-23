Givance leads Aces in finale at Drake

Out of the break, the Bulldogs chipped away at the UE lead, tying it up at 38-38 before going ahead by a 41-39 tally over the first three minutes. As the second half reached the midway point, the Bulldogs extended the lead to nine points at 54-45. They continued to apply the pressure as the Aces hit a shooting drought that saw them convert one out of 11 attempts while Drake went up by double figures. A 6-0 run by the Bulldogs was halted by a pair of Shamar Givance free throws that got UE back within 11 at 59-48 inside of the 5-minute mark.