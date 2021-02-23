EVSC, Teachers Association objecting Indiana House Bill 1005

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s stance is unwavering on a proposed bill that would put public dollars in the private school sector.
Indiana House Bill 1005, if approved, could allow some students to be given grants towards private school tuition through state dollars.
We first told you about this at its last board meeting earlier this month.
During EVSC board meetings, public comment is near the top of the agenda. Only one person, Lori Young, signed up to speak Monday evening.
Young, the first Vice President of the Evansville Teachers Association, is bringing a joint resolution to the EVSC board.
“It’s a detriment to our public schools, the lack of funding that we have,” Young explained.
The school corporation is against some proposed measures including House Bill 1005, which aims at giving grants to pay private school tuition for students who have disabilities, children of military servicemen and women and children in foster care.
EVSC leaders and the local Teachers Association agree that what could cost the state $100 million dollars would be better spent improving public schools.
“It will not solve all, but it will help to bring in additional teachers we need to help our students,” Young added. “To continue working with lower classroom sizes and to help all of our students.”
It is estimated roughly 90% of all students across the state attend public schools.
Young argues the bill gives public dollars to non-public schools without subjecting them to the same oversight and accountability measures.
“We education every single student, regardless of who they are,” Young shared. “We are not selective. We take everyone.”
EVSC signed on to support the joint resolution brought by the Teachers Association which opposes what they call harmful legislation.
Every Wednesday, the many members of the Teachers Association wear red for education. This week— it plans to have a ‘black out’ over what it considers a lack of funding.
