Evansville police investigating after man shot in the knee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his knee cap.
Officers say they received the call around 4:15 Tuesday morning from the victim who said he was at the Thornton’s on Green River and Bellemeade.
EPD officers say they met with the victim and found several bullet holes in his car.
After talking with the victim, authorities say they learned the reported shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Denby, where they found multiple shell casings.
According to officials, the victim didn’t have any description of the suspects. He told EPD detectives that he came to Evansville to pick up a friend, and while he was waiting for her, five males came up to his car and started shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot to the knee. Officers say his injury is non-life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation, and police ask if you have any information regarding this shooting to call them at 812-436-7979 or at the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
